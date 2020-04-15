Mo. Gov. Parson: Eligible people who claimed unemployment will start to see payments

MISSOURI (KFVS) - At the 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, Governor Mike Parson held a daily briefing on Facebook.
The governor said eligible people who claimed unemployment should begin to see payments in the following days.
He said the Missouri Department of Labor started issuing the $600 unemployment supplement payments on Monday with a total of $66 million in benefits paid out to more than 115,000 claimants.
Gov. Parson said the Department of Labor increased its online capacity and is working with private vendors to help with the call center. The Department hired temporary workers and used staff across all divisions to help process claims as quickly as possible.
He said Missouri became the first state to receive a federal grant for rural transit.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $61.7 million grant to the Missouri Department of Transportation as part of President Donald Trump’s CARES Act.
The briefing included Truman Medical Centers President and CEO Charlie Shields, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Dr. Randall Williams, and Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,686 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 133 deaths.
On Monday, the governor announced the state’s first alternate care site for COVID-19 patients was ready to open when needed. The site was at Quality Inn Hotel in Florissant, Mo.
He and DPS Director Sandy Karsten also announced about 48,000 KN95 medical masks were recalled by SEMA after weekend testing found them inadequate.
Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency said masks shipped between April 2 and April 8 do not meet standards and should not be used.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.