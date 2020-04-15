Mo. hospital discovers way to disinfect N95 masks

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 4,686 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 133 deaths.
There are at least 71 hospitals offering COVID-19 testing at alternate locations. Many locations require pre-screening before testing can be approved.
On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced that Truman Medical Centers (TMC) in Kansas City has discovered that ultraviolet light can be used to disinfect N95 masks.
These masks are reportedly the most difficult type of personal protective equipment (PPE) to acquire due to shortages nationwide.
TMC said robots currently use ultraviolet light to disinfect rooms and this technology can be used to disinfect N95 masks.
Also during Gov. Parson’s briefing, TMC announced that their lab has discovered a way to make its own COVID-19 testing kits.
More than 1,700 patients have been tested with the kits. TMC plans to test more.
The medical center said it working with organizations in Kansas City community to create much needed materials, such as 3D printed face shields.
