Person of interest arrested in connection with Boyer murder, Sheriff says

ST. FRANCIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person of interest has been arrested for their possible involvement in the murder of a Clay County man earlier this year, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
Miller said on social media that the arrest was made in connection with the Feb. 16 murder of Larry W. Boyer in St. Francis.
“The individual was arrested by a Missouri agency and is being held on their charges. He has not been formally charged as of press release due to pending investigation by Arkansas State Police in conjunction with the FBI,” Miller said in the Facebook post. “Clay County Sheriff’s Department will keep residents informed with updates on this case as they are relayed.”
Boyer was found dead in his front yard, police said.
Boyer’s wife, who was at home, heard gunshots, ran to the front door and saw her husband face down in the yard, Miller said at the time.
Miller said residents have helped in the investigation and that law enforcement was thankful for their support.
Anyone with information on the case can call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 870-598-2270.
