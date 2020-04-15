Sheriff promises protection despite furloughs

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Department and Detention Center announced Wednesday a shortfall in county government funds has led to partial furloughs.
According to a news release posted online, County Judge Robert Griffin recommended the furloughs to avoid future job cuts by the Quorum Court as it trims the budget.
“With the furloughs, patrol will be covered by patrol deputies, investigators, warrants/civil process officers, and administration,” the news release stated. “The citizens of this county will be protected as normal.”
However, the sheriff’s office said other operations, including walk-in reports, warrants, civil process, non-emergent investigations, and VIN verifications, would cease until further notice.
Telephone calls will be answered; but some calls may initially go unanswered since they have reduced office staff.
Those wishing to speak to a deputy can call dispatch at 870-698-2436.
For emergencies, call 911.
Those with questions or concerns can also contact the sheriff’s office at contact@independencesheriff.org.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.