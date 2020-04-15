1st COVID-19 death, 17 cases reported in Dunklin Co., Mo.

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dunklin County Health Department announced on Wednesday morning, April 15, a patient with COVID-19 patient lost their battle with the illness.
This is the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dunklin County.
Details concerning the patient’s age or gender have not been released at this time.
The health department said it is in the process of gathering more information and updates on patients recovering from COVID-19.
Currently, 17 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dunklin County.
The latest case was reported on Tuesday.
The health department said it is conducting a contact investigation to discover if anyone was exposed to the patient prior to their diagnosis.
