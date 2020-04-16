April 16: Warm spring day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, April 16. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’ll feel a touch warmer today than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s.
Showers and storms develop along a cold front on Friday before quiet weather settles in for Saturday.
Rain chances ramp up yet again Sunday with rainfall totals up to a half-inch possible.
We’ll kick off next week with sunshine and warm weather but we’re tracking a chance of storms by midweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
In an effort to save money, one Region 8 county made the tough decision to cut payroll by cutting hours and more.
It may not be something you normally think about, but an area dietitian said Wednesday that a good routine can help keep you healthy.
A week after a tornado tore through town, the people of Harrisburg continue to help one another recover.
As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the country and the state, Craighead County reports its first death from the coronavirus.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.