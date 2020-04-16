Area hospital to help with support during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An area continued care hospital will be working to help if the medical need arises as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with Arkansas Continued Care Hospital said Thursday that they are hoping to provide additional support if needed by area hospitals.
The hospital, based in Jonesboro, is doubling its patient bed capacity to help with any overflow in patients with COVID-19 if the situation is needed.
The plan, which has been supported by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on a statewide level, involves retrofitting certain facilities for COVID-19 patients.
Hospital CEO Vincent Gore said the plan will help area hospitals like St. Bernards and NEA Baptist with ICU patients if the need arises and is being done as a precaution.
“In these unprecedented times with COVID-19, it is critical that all the hospitals come together to make sure we can maximum these opportunities to take care of these patients,” Gore said.
The hospital will now have 89 beds, up from 44; when state hospital facilities officials give the go-ahead.
