Arkansas basketball adds 2 D1 transfers & 1 in-state signee

FAYETTEVILLE (KAIT) - Arkansas men’s basketball bolstered their 2020-2021 roster Wednesday with 3 additions. The Razorbacks signed two Division 1 transfers along with a in-state standout. Head coach Eric Musselman talked Signing Day in a Wednesday teleconference.
Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith Northside - 6′9″ center - freshman)
Jaylin Williams has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks, head coach Eric Musselman announced. Williams is the 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas as well as being both a consensus four-star recruit and top 100 player in the nation.
“Jaylin is another versatile player, one that can play the 4 of the 5, that possesses a well-rounded skill set,” Musselman said. “He can play on the perimeter; he can space the floor, especially with his 3-ball shooting; and he is a good passer. Jaylin is well coached and, like his former high school teammate Isaiah Joe, knows how to take a charge. He is one of those rare players who can go get a defensive rebound then use his ball-handling ability to bring the ball up the floor.”
Williams is the third player in the past four years to be Arkansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year and pick the University of Arkansas, joining Daniel Gafford and Joe. Williams is also listed as the top prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports.
Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky - 6′6″ guard - graduate transfer)
Was the 2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and is a three-time Horizon League All-Defensive Team pick … Helped the Norse to a Horizon League Tournament title in 2020 and regular-season championship in 2019 … Set to graduate from Northern Kentucky in the Spring of 2020 … Spent four seasons at Northern Kentucky, taking a medical redshirt season as a freshman in 2016-17 after playing just eight games prior to a season-ending hand injury … Has scored 950 points in his collegiate career to finish 37th in NKU history (93 games with 82 starts), averaging 10.2 ppg for his career … Has averaged 3.7 rebounds with 285 assists … Finished in the NKU top 20 for career assists, steals and blocked shots … Had two career double-doubles.
Vance Jackson (New Mexico - 6′9″ forward - graduate transfer)
Set to graduate from New Mexico in the Spring of 2020 … Played his freshman season at UConn before transferring to New Mexico … Has scored 990 points in three collegiate seasons (92 games with 65 starts), averaging 10.8 ppg for his career … Has averaged 5.4 rebounds with 165 assists while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range (157-444) … Has eight career double-doubles.
