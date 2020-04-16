Arkansas State Police investigates Marked Tree murder

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The body of an elderly Marked Tree man will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab after being discovered Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Johnny Mack Rhoads, 87, was discovered in the 100 block of Brigance Street around 9 a.m., Arkansas State Police Public Information Specialist Bill Sadler said.
“Rhoads’ body and evidence that may be recovered will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death,” Sadler said.
Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be handling the investigation. Sadler said Marked Tree police asked ASP to assume the lead investigative role in the homicide.
Anyone with information on Rhoads’ murder can contact Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024 or Arkansas State Police at 870-931-0043.
