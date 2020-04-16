Arvest Foundation donates $7,500 to United Way of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arvest Foundation made a $7,500 donation to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
The donation is to fund relief efforts by the United Way of Northeast Arkansas for Jonesboro residents impacted by the March 28 tornado.
Nanette Heard, executive director of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, says, "the pandemic has forced us to modify some of our volunteer and relief efforts, so we need to rely even more heavily on our funding to provide this support."
With the donation, the United Way of Northeast Arkansas will purchase gift cards from local businesses to give to those affected by the tornado.
If you’re interested in contributing, you can donate at any Arvest Bank location in Jonesboro.
