Arvest Foundation donates $7,500 to United Way of Northeast Arkansas

Money to help people impacted by March 28 tornado in Jonesboro

Arvest Foundation donates $7,500 to United Way of Northeast Arkansas
The Arvest Foundation made a $7,500 donation to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas. (Source: Alayna Chapie/KFVS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 7:16 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arvest Foundation made a $7,500 donation to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.

The donation is to fund relief efforts by the United Way of Northeast Arkansas for Jonesboro residents impacted by the March 28 tornado.

Nanette Heard, executive director of the United Way of Northeast Arkansas, says, "the pandemic has forced us to modify some of our volunteer and relief efforts, so we need to rely even more heavily on our funding to provide this support."

With the donation, the United Way of Northeast Arkansas will purchase gift cards from local businesses to give to those affected by the tornado.

If you’re interested in contributing, you can donate at any Arvest Bank location in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.