BRTC postpones commencement ceremonies

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College announced Wednesday it will postpone its Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies until August.
A specific date has not yet been set, according to a news release from the college.
While students scheduled to graduate in May will be able to walk in the commencement ceremony in August, their transcripts and graduation certificates will state their actual commencement date of May 14.
Those who are unable to participate in the August ceremony can walk in the December graduation.
