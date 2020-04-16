Citizens praise city for their tornado cleanup efforts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Jonesboro citizens keep picking up their yards, a neighborhood sings the city’s workers’ praises for their continuous efforts.
People living in the city limits of Jonesboro, impacted by the tornado on March 28, keep picking up their yards and pushing debris to the curb.
While it’s been a long process, citizens are pleased with how quickly the garbage disappears.
“Every day they’re out here picking, keeping it clean,” Nancy Trice says. “It’s just amazing what they’ve been doing, and the hours they’re working. They’re working 10, 12 hours a day.”
Trice lives in the Nelms Street community. She says when she bags up her trash and puts it out front, she finds more to gather.
“There’s going to be nitpicking things, I would call nitpicking,” she says. "As you go on and you start getting more stuff done, you’re going to have more stuff picked up.”
Although Trice says the city works hard, she knows it’s not hard enough for some. She urges others to be patient.
“They’re not just going to be able to come in here and whoosh and it’s gone,” she says. “This is going to be months and months of work.”
