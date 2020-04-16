Contractor urges safe rooms to be placed in homes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro contractors are working to help rebuild for homeowners after the March 28 tornado ripped through town as requests for tornado shelters rise.
Mark Morris owns and operates Mark Morris Construction in Jonesboro. He says since the tornado, he’s helped five people fix their homes and bought six houses from owners.
He says some who are selling do not want their home anymore for a few reasons.
“It takes a little bit of time to rebuild your house,” he says. “A couple of people, [consider it] traumatic. They don’t want to be in that house anymore.”
Morris’s crew plans to install around 10 shelters soon. He says buyers have many options.
They include above or below ground, steel or concrete, and the shelter’s location must be picked before they begin work.
“I would probably recommend an above-ground safe room over an in-ground, especially for elderly people or kids,” he says. “It might be hard to get down into. An above-ground, you can put it in a pantry or closet, or in a garage.”
Morris says contractors can use many different materials while building homes to ensure additional safety. However, he says a tornado shelter is the best route to go.
