Enjoying the outdoors while social distancing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several people are going out to Craighead Forest Park to enjoy the great outdoors.
It's a chance to get out of the house and learn about nature.
While parts of the park are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still a few things you can do like fishing.
Arkansas Game & Fish coordinator Jeremy Brown says if you want to practice social distancing while fishing, use your fishing rod.
“Most fishing poles are about six feet. So, it’s easy to take that fishing pole and put it around you and you try to keep away a fishing pole’s distance from the next fishermen or everybody else,” says Brown.
Brown is working from home and is spending some of his time teaching his daughter about fishing and nature.
"We don't have to be glued to the Xbox at home all the time. We can go out with a fishing pole or some binoculars and enjoy it," says Brown.
Brown says social distancing should be easy to do while outdoors but everyone should be aware of their surroundings.
"Be mindful of the distance we put between one another and just use a lot of common sense when we're fishing or just enjoying the outdoors in general," says Brown.
If you would like to know fishing spots open around Region 8, you can go to the Arkansas Game & Fish website here.
