Gov. Lee announces free COVID-19 testing for all Tennesseans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill is now making free COVID-19 testing available for all Tennesseans, regardless of symptoms.
The expanded testing effort launches April 18-19, with the Tennessee National Guard setting up 15 drive-through testing sites across the state. Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekends of April 25-26 and May 2-3.
In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state will offer free COVID-19 testing five days a week.
“As we look to reboot our state’s economy, we must have a greater understanding of how this virus is operating in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Expanding our COVID-19 testing capacity allows more Tennesseans to have improved access to testing which will empower citizens to make informed health decisions.”
Tennessee Department of Health Nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at each site and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing.
This new testing effort is made possible by the Unified-Command Group, which is comprised of the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, or TEMA.
