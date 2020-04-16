Gov. Lee expands testing, recommends schools remain closed in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Currently, the Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 6,079 total positive cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths.
They say 2,196 have recovered.
Governor Bill Lee is expected to hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.
On Wednesday, Governor Lee announced he was expanding testing throughout the state. Starting the weekend of April 18-19, the Tennessee National Guard would establish 15 drive-thru testing sites across the state. Those testing sites would be available the following two weekends, as well.
The governor also recommended school remain closed for the rest of the school year. He said Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn and a COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force would help provide support for students.
