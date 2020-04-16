Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has added graduate transfer Ferron Flavors Jr. to a Top 10 recruiting class. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds for Cal Baptist last season. He shot 43.9 percent from 3-point range and made three 3s per game — both tops in the Western Athletic Conference and in the top 30 nationally. Oklahoma State also signed signed four-star recruits Donovan Williams and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, a top player from Canada who has international experience. Oklahoma State’s recruiting class is ranked No. 4 by Rivals, No. 8 by ESPN and No. 9 by 247Sports.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has signed transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. Both will have to sit out next season because of NCAA rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Gibson was the second-leading scorer for a North Texas squad that won the Conference USA regular-season title. He averaged 14.5 points and 1.4 steals per game last season. Harkless spent two seasons at Cal State Northridge. He averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big West-leading 1.7 steals last season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon is expected to add depth to Ohio State's injury-ravaged running back corps. Sermon is a graduate transfer whose season was cut short by a knee injury after nine games last year. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says he thinks Sermon will be in line to contribute if and when fall camp starts. Ohio State has two returning running backs who are recovering from injuries — Master Teague III and Marcus Crowley. Teague suffered an Achilles injury on the first day of spring practice, before it was called off entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate will join the Arkansas basketball program as graduate transfers. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Jackson started his college career by playing a season at Connecticut before playing two seasons at New Mexico. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. In a two-game stretch, he had 25 points and 13 rebounds against San Jose State and had 29 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno State. The 6-foot-6 Tate played three seasons at Northern Kentucky. The guard was the 2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and MVP of the conference tournament.