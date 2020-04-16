Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added two accomplished frontcourt players to its roster. The Gophers are bringing in Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan. The 7-foot Robbins has applied for immediate eligibility. He’ll have two seasons left. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake in points, rebounds and blocks. He landed on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. The 6-foot-8 Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season. He led Western Michigan in rebounds and blocks and was second in scoring in 2019-20. He was on the All-Mid-American Conference third team.
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has added Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson and junior college standout Nate Pryor. Stevenson played two years for the Shockers before leaving the program and returning to Washington, his home state. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.1 points per game last season for Wichita State. Pryor is a Seattle native who spent the past two years at North Idaho College, where the team was a combined 59-3 during his two seasons. Pryor averaged 16.8 points and 4.1 assistant per game last season for North Idaho.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Forward Reggie Jones and guard Jalen Windham are transferring to Ball State, bringing two Indiana prep stars back to their home state. The 6-foot-5 Windham played last season at Creighton after being selected to the 2019 Associated Press all-state team. He and Ball State guard Luke Bumbalough also were teammates on the Indiana All-Stars last summer. The 6-foot-7 Jones averaged 3.8 points last season for American Athletic Conference co-champ Tulsa. He spent his first two years at Western Michigan. Ball State says it may apply for waivers that would allow the two transfers to play immediately.
SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Former big league manager Jim Frey has died at age 88. Frey managed the Kansas City Royals to the 1980 AL pennant and the Chicago Cubs within one win of the 1984 World Series. Frey became friends in high school with future big league Don Zimmer, then spent 14 years in the minor leagues without reaching the majors. His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series. His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS.
SEATTLE (AP) — Workers are still showing up in Inglewood, California, Las Vegas, Seattle, Austin, Texas and Columbus, Ohio, and making progress on stadium and arena projects. But work has mostly come to a halt at Belmont Park on Long Island. The pandemic has affected sports construction projects in different ways across the country. Of the ongoing projects in the NFL, NHL and MLS, work has continued in some places under strict new guidelines while it has stalled elsewhere, potentially changing the timelines for when the new venues can open.