Home BancShares: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) _ Home BancShares Inc. (HOMB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $507,000.
The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 43 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $195.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $162.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.6 million.
Home BancShares shares have dropped 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOMB