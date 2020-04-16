Jonesboro man arrested in robbery, theft, drug cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a myriad of charges after police say he walked into a business, stole items and stole a scooter earlier in the week.
According to Jonesboro police, Daniel L. Hines, 48, of Jonesboro, was arrested April 15 on suspicion of robbery, commercial burglary, theft $1,000 or less, theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces, possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams and theft of vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.
Jonesboro police said in an incident report that they got a call around 2 p.m. April 15 about a robbery at a business in the 2300-block of East Matthews Avenue.
The incident report noted very few details on the robbery.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police got a call April 14 from a victim who said someone had stolen his scooter in the 4400-block of Stonebrook Drive.
Hines was seen with the scooter in the 2300-block of Indian Trails Wednesday, Jonesboro police said.
Officers also got a call April 15 about someone unloading stolen items from a van in the area.
Hines was seen on the scooter and police found him at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Stonebridge Drive, the incident report noted.
Hines was told to head back to the 2300-block of Indian Trails to talk to police about the stolen property.
Police recovered some of the stolen property in the case and found something else, the incident report noted.
“Inside a gallon Ziploc bag on the scooter, I located a blue plastic container on a key ring. Inside the container was a bag of suspected methamphetamine and a small bud of marijuana,” Jonesboro police said in the incident report. “Inside Suspect #1 (Hines) pants pocket, I located two Xanax pills.”
Hines was being held Thursday in the Craighead County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.
