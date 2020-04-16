Jonesboro man arrested in robbery, theft, drug cases

According to Jonesboro police, Daniel L. Hines, 48, of Jonesboro, was arrested April 15 on suspicion of robbery, commercial burglary, theft $1,000 or less, theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of schedule VI less than four ounces, possession of schedule IV or V less than 28 grams and theft of vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000.