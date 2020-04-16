Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Governor to decide soon on reopening Missouri businesses
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he's close to deciding whether to reopen the state economy, which has been largely frozen due to the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Republican governor was among the last to impose a statewide stay-at-home order. It went into effect April 6 and runs through April 24, and has often stressed his desire to get business reopened and people back to work. He said during his news conference Wednesday that the state is preparing “to be able to move the economy forward.” He said he'll be able to say more “in the near future.” The state's death toll from the virus has risen to 153.
FBI BOMB SUSPECT-DEATH
FBI: Government's response to virus spurred would-be bomber
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents say a Missouri man who was planning to bomb a Kansas City-area hospital was distressed by the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Timothy Wilson, of Raymore, died March 24 in a firefight with FBI agents. The violent take-down followed a long-running domestic terrorism investigation that began in 2019. The Kansas City Star reports that Wilson considered attacking the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, before settling on a plan to attack Belton Regional Medical Center. Investigators say he was motivated by racial, religious and anti-government animus, and moved up his timeline as the coronavirus made its way to Missouri.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-MARIJUANA
Effort to put recreational marijuana on fall ballot falters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An effort to get a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on the November ballot has collapsed amid the coroanvirus outbreak. The Missourians for a New Approach committee announced Wednesday that it “simply cannot succeed in gathering sufficient signatures” amid restrictions that closed business, restricted public gatherings and forced people to stay home. The group faced a deadline of May 3 to collect 170,000 signatures to get the question of whether to legalize the use of marijuana for those 21 or older on the November ballot.
CITY WORKER KILLED
Police say St. Louis city worker killed in tractor accident
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a St. Louis city worker has died after a tractor he was operating rolled over on him. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the accident happened Tuesday afternoon in Carondelet Park. The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis mayoral spokesman Jacob Long says the man was a worker in the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry department. Mayor Lyda Krewson posted on social media that the man was a “longtime and dedicated worker.” Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SILVER DOLLAR CITY
Silver Dollar City lays off staff amid coronavirus outbreak
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Silver Dollar City has announced it is preparing to lay off 257 workers amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Branson-area amusement park informed the Missouri Office of Workforce Development of the layoffs in a letter dated Tuesday. Showboat Branson Belle workers also will be affected. Park officials who had been preparing to celebrate the attraction’s 60th anniversary described the move in a prepared statement as going into “hibernation mode.”
TEENAGE GIRL KILLED
Teenage girl shot to death in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage girl. Police say the unidentified girl was shot about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Police estimate she was between 13 and 16 years old. No arrests have been made.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-EMPLOYMENT
Missouri unemployment hits 4.5% amid pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's unemployment rate is increasing as the effects of coronavirus kick in. State data released Wednesday show unemployment hit 4.5% in March. That's compared to 3.5% unemployment in February. The hike in joblessness is likely the tip of the iceberg. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson didn't issue a statewide stay-at-home order until this month, so April unemployment numbers could reflect a much steeper increase in the state's jobless rate. The state's labor department says it will start processing unemployment claims for self-employed and gig workers as early as next week.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers plan to resume work amid coronavirus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker says the Missouri Legislature is tentatively scheduled to return to work April 27. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden on Monday tweeted it's possible to keep lawmakers safe while doing legislative work. But his announcement brought immediate pushback from Democrats concerned about the spread of coronavirus. Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo says lawmakers would be returning to the Capitol at the same time that Washington University models predict the virus will peak in Missouri.