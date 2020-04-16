Man arrested in catalytic converter case

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man faces theft and habitual offender charges after authorities say he was involved in a catalytic converter case.
According to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery, William Joshua Lewis Jr. 33, of Gassville was arrested in connection with one of the catalytic converter thefts in the county.
Montgomery said there have been at least seven thefts in the county in recent months, with the thefts happening in Midway, Gassville, Buford and the rural part of Mountain Home.
Montgomery also said the thefts have been brazen.
“The thief or thieves seem to be targeting parked trucks and vans at both businesses and residences. Trucks and vans are easier to crawl underneath to access the converters than most passenger cars are, allowing the thief to quickly cut off and remove the converter from the vehicle and then flee,” Montgomery said in a news release.
Lewis was arrested on suspicion of theft of property, criminal mischief, removal of non-ferrous metal and habitual offender.
A $40,000 bond was set for Lewis, who will be arraigned May 7 in circuit court.
