Pair of JUCO standouts sign with Arkansas State men’s basketball

”Keyon is someone we have been targeting for quite a while. He is a hybrid forward that can play multiple positions. Offensively, he can affect the game in many ways with his skill set. He can score around the basket, as well as step out and make jump shots with range. What attracted us the most besides his character, was how hard he played and his competitive nature. He is an excellent defender that can rebound. We are blessed that he chose us to be his home over the next two years.”