Sanitation department continues all pick up routes during coronavirus outbreak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sanitation Department is hard at work making sure they can continue their regular pick up schedules during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of now, there are no plans to cancel any services, including recycling or limb pick up.
Sanitation Supervisor Cindy Schweitzer said Jonesboro residents do need to be mindful of how they’re putting out their trash to keep workers safe and everything running smoothly.
“We are no longer going to be picking up any trash on the ground and that doesn’t include yard waste, that’s just your basic household trash that you have an overrun of in your normal can,” said Schweitzer.
Residents can purchase another garbage container, if there is a need in order to keep trash off of the ground.
And there is a plan in place to maintain trash routes if a lot of sanitation workers were to get sick - starting with cutting yard waste pick up, then limbs and recycling.
Schweitzer said as long as Abilities Unlimited is still open to take the city’s recyclables, they will continue to pick up recycling on scheduled pick-up days.
Street department employees are also being trained to help with sanitation if there is a need.
You can learn more about the sanitation department pick-up days, trash routes and more by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.