CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A school in Kennett got creative to show how much they miss their students.
Kim Pickens, a teacher at Masterson Elementary said everyone got together to participate in a drive by parade in Kennett. “We really been anxious to find ways to connect with our students. One thing that we were really excited about was maybe being able to let them see us live because a lot of kids aren’t on social media and they don’t have computers.”
Teacher Tina Qualls said its been tough on the teachers and students since school is out. “It’s been hard you know trying to figure out a schedule, trying to stay in contact with them trying to send out the packets we send.”
Over 30 teachers showed up, and people during the parade said this put a smile on everyone’s faces.
They said, “very excited the children love it.”
“She’s very excited to see her teachers,” they said.
It wasn’t just the teachers who showed loved, Both teachers tell me it was very emotional.
“I was about to cry a couple of times,” Qualls said.
“Oh gosh, I got a little weepy I miss them,* Pickens said.
And Qualls said she hopes they can do it again.“I want to do this every week or something because you just want to lay eye’s on your kids and see them and know that they’re okay”
