Sheriff’s office investigating family’s dog found shot to death

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot a family’s dog to death.
The incident happened sometime between April 13 and 14 in the 3700-block of North County Road 275 in Manila, according to a news release from Blytheville Crime Stoppers.
The victim said they let their dog out while their family worked in the yard.
When they went back inside they realized the dog was missing.
The family reportedly searched until 2 o’clock in the morning but could not find their missing pet.
Later that next day they found the animal a few hundred feet from their house, shot dead.
The victim told investigators it appeared the dog had been dumped there after being shot, the release stated.
Anyone with information on this crime should contact the sheriff’s office at 870-658-7024 or submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
