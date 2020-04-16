Thieves steal crib, cough syrup from charity’s warehouse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Somebody apparently took a damaged warehouse wall as an invitation to steal several items from a local charity.
Tim Childers with the Salvation Army, 125 S. Fisher St., reported Wednesday several items had been removed from their warehouse.
According to the initial incident report, the thieves took a crib, three car seats, and three boxes each containing 24 eight-ounce bottles of Sudafed cough medicine.
Childers said the back of the warehouse had been accidentally torn down during construction behind the building, which has allowed people to come in and take several items.
It’s believed homeless people living nearby took the items after a recliner and several mattresses from the warehouse were found under the Bridge Street bridge, the report said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.