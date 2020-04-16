Website to help people who are unemployed due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic now have a website to check unemployment claims as well as receive information on what to do next.
State officials announced Thursday that the website will provide detailed information about benefits, as well as a link where unemployment claims can be filed.
The announcement about the website was made at the daily press conference Thursday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.
Officials said in a media release that the website can also be viewed on all mobile devices and the website will help alleviate a continuing search for answers.
“We are continually working to improve our resources, processes, and functionalities to best serve the people of Arkansas in an efficient manner,” Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Director Dr. Charisse Childers said in the release. “ARunemployment.com is easy to remember and will help eliminate confusion with its simple navigation.”
Also, state officials announced Thursday that the state’s unemployment hotline - 1-844-908-2178 - will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
