Agents find innovative ways to show houses during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people have had to change the way they do business during the COVID-19 pandemic and the real estate industry is no different.
An official with Coldwell Banker Village Communities in Jonesboro said Friday while COVID-19 has made them change up some of the things they do, business is still good.
According to Executive Broker Kevin Kercheval, things like Sunday open houses have stopped due to the virus.
He said a lot of real estate agents have utilized technology and created walkthrough virtual open houses and virtual showing.
“We went as far as having a few pending contracts go through that the person was moving from out of state and they’ve done everything virtually,” Kercheval said.
He said in the initial days of the virus, there were some fears of the unknown, but there are still a lot of people who need to buy and sell houses.
“So the real estate community here has really rallied together has really been supportive of each other, you know from our company, Coldwell Banker, to our competitors everyone's worked very well together,” Kercheval said. “And the sales seem to continue to march on.”
He also attributes that to the Jonesboro economy, saying it is different from a lot of the country because it is agriculturally based and that there are a lot of essential workers here.
The company is respecting the perspective of clients who want to push the pause button, Kercheval said, and wait to see what happens in the future.
