April 17: High school seniors flying high

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It's Friday, April 17.
News Headlines
Graduates in one Region 8 town are flying high this morning despite not being able to celebrate commencement.
Instead of B-52s flying into the old Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville, commercial and cargo planes are landing on the tarmac.
Weeks after an EF-3 tornado touched down, many of those rebuilding this morning are looking to ways of keeping their families safe in the future.
Weather Headlines
A cold front will move through during the day bringing the chance for showers.
The majority of the rain comes in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures make it to the mid- to upper-60s before cooler air moves in.
Skies clear overnight, and we’ll be treated to a sunny Saturday with highs around 60.
More rain and a few thunderstorms are expected Sunday.
