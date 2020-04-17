Arkansas State DL Kevin Thurmon describes process preparing for NFL Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Kevin Thurmon is one of several Red Wolves looking to take their game to the next level.
The All-Sun Belt defensive lineman is training in Houston and Jonesboro ahead of the NFL Draft. Thurmon impressed scouts in January at the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl. COVID-19 has made for a unique draft process. Thurmon was one of several prospects to upload a virtual pro day to social media.
Kevin has heard from 8 to 10 NFL teams during the draft process including his hometown Chicago Bears.
The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 23rd. Here’s how the Red Wolves stack up in several national mock drafts.
WR Omar Bayless
Draft Site: 4th Round (Cowboys - #123)
CBS Sports: 7th Round (Texans - #250)
Bleacher Report: 7th Round (Redskins - #217)
ProFootballNetwork: 7th Round (Vikings - #250)
DL Kevin Thurmon
Walter Football: 7th Round (Broncos - #252)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.