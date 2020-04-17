ATV rider killed in crash

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 86-year-old Hardy man died Thursday when his all-terrain vehicle was struck by an SUV.
The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 175, north of Hardy, according to Arkansas State Police.
Udell F. Simmons was attempting to cross the highway from his mailbox on a 2011 Polaris when his ATV was struck by a southbound 2011 Ford Escape.
Simmons was killed in the crash.
The driver of the SUV, who was not identified, was not injured.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the weather and road conditions were clear and dry, respectively.
