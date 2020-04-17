AWA to reopen pet food pantry

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will reopen its Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry April 19, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the former Orscheln store in Poplar Bluff.
“This is made possible by a very generous donation from the Nestle-Purina company and by donations in recent days from countless local residents,” said AWA President Marge Van Praag. “We are so grateful for everyone’s wonderful support.”
AWA is giving out free pet food is in order to help area pet owners who have been laid off during the virus emergency.
Preference is given to residents of Butler, Ripley, Carter and Wayne counties.
If a follow-up distribution day is possible, it will be announced.
During the first two days of distribution, April 2 and 4, AWA was able to help 300 area pet owners in distress.
Pet food recipients on Sunday are asked to wear masks and gloves and to maintain social distancing.
Anyone wishing to donate pet food for cash-strapped families can do so on site Sunday afternoon or can donate money through PayPal on AWA’s website: www.awasemo.org.
