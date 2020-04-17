Crash kills one in White County, ASP says

HIGGINSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County woman was killed Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash along Highway 11, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Brittney D. Layton, 29, Higginson, was going south in a 2007 Nissan on Highway 11 around 9:30 p.m., April 16, when the crash happened.
ASP said Layton was negotiating the curve when she lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle crossed the centerline, left the road and struck a tree, ASP said.
The weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
