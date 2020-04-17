Discrepancy in number of COVID-19 cases at area nursing home has officials working to get answers

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Friday, Region 8 News pressed the Arkansas Department of Health for precise numbers of COVID-19 cases at the Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center.
We also reached out to administration at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center to answer some questions. One administrator told us to reach out to the Arkansas Health Care Association.
Rachel Bunch, Executive Director of Arkansas Health Care Association, said: "There is so much going on with facilities right now, and health department and the facility updates with the health department daily."
Bunch says of the 63 residents in the building and the 97 staff members for the facility, there have been 28 confirmed positive residents and five positive workers.
Breaking it down:
- The first case reported on April 1.
- 22 in-house positive confirmed residents.
- 1 in the hospital
- 1 patient who has passed away.
- 4 in-house presumptive positive cases.
However, when Region 8 News spoke with Arkansas Department of Health officials Friday, they said there were 29 cases. Although their website says 24.
The Arkansas Department of Health addresses the discrepancy by saying, “We will be updating the map this evening. We’ve had some updating issues. Hopefully, the correct numbers for Lawrence County will be reflected this evening.”
But, when we asked Bunch about the one case difference, her department and the Department of Health are reporting she said she was unsure.
Bunch said, “I’m not exactly sure why that’s happening, I know that the Health Department is working with people all across the state in different counties and I know that county number is inconsistent with what we have stated here.”
Bunch added that this is a very fluid situation.
“We will work with them on that number and get that addressed. But, we know that there are humans involved, and everyone is doing the best that they can," Bunch said.
Bunch said the ADH Infections Control team visited the facility this week, commending the efforts of the team.
She even addressed reports about the five team members who were tested positive.
“The facts are at Walnut Ridge, all the staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, that’s five staff members, they are not working in the facility," Bunch said.
And for family members who are concerned with their loved ones who do or do not have the virus, Bunch says they are following CDC guidelines to stop the spread.
In all, she says she understands this is a hard time for everyone.
“We are doing everything that we can there to contain the virus, and I know the staff of the facilities and the residents there look forward to the day that we can open the doors again to visitors and invite them back in to see their love ones and those elders that we serve," Bunch said.
