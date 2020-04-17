Former Hog QB Ryan Mallett joins Mountain Home coaching staff

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback & NFL quarterback will bring his expertise to 6A football.
Mountain Home announced Thursday night that Ryan Mallett will join their coaching staff. The Bombers move to the 6A West this coming season under new head coach Steve Ary.
Mallett was an All-SEC QB for Arkansas in 2009 & 2010, throwing for over 3,600 yards & 30 TDs in each campaign. He threw for 3,869 passing yards & 32 scores in 2010, leading the Razorbacks to the Sugar Bowl. He currently holds 16 school records.
Ryan was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He had 7 seasons of pro experience with the Patriots, Texans, & Ravens.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.