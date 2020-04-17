Greene County Tech announces virtual graduation

The Greene County Tech School District announced it's holding virtual graduation. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 17, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 8:46 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The Greene County Tech School District announced it is holding a virtual graduation.

In a Facebook post, GCT announced the virtual graduation would take place on Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m., produced by Herff-Jones.

GCT says the virtual graduation is one of two celebrations for the class.

“When the state/national guidelines on COVID-19 are lifted regarding large gatherings, as specified by authorities, we will have an on-campus senior celebration for the class of 2020 and their families,” the post noted.

Earlier this week, Jonesboro and Paragould announced Herff-Jones would produce their virtual graduation.

