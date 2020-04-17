Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms with defenseman Marco Scandella on a $13.1 million, four-year contract extension. Scandella will count $3.275 million against the salary cap through 2023-24. The Blues acquired the 30-year-old from Montreal in February before the trade deadline. He dressed in 11 games with the Blues and had an assist before the NHL season was paused on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Scandella is a veteran of 580 regular-season and 39 playoff games with Minnesota, Buffalo, Montreal and St. Louis. Signing Scandella is general manager Doug Armstrong's latest move to fortify the Blues' blue line in the coming years.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back the majority of their free agents that helped deliver them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. That means they have few holes to fill heading into the three-day NFL draft, giving them the luxury of doing just about anything they want. They could trade away the No. 32 overall selection and accumulate more picks, or they could use it on a position such as defensive back or running back where they are comparatively thin. Regardless, the Chiefs need to find cost-controlled depth from their rookie class with a big contract coming soon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jamarius Burton has signed with Texas Tech after starting 52 games the past two seasons at Wichita State. The 6-foot-4 guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders. Burton averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Wichita State. Burton could be eligible to play next season for the Red Raiders if the NCAA adopts a proposed change to allow Division I athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney has joined Creighton teammate Ty-Shon Alexander in declaring for the NBA draft. Mahoney played 21 games for the Bluejays after transferring from Southeast Missouri and averaged 12 points and three rebounds as a reserve wing. Mahoney has the option to return to school after going through the evaluation process by league executives as long as he doesn’t sign with an agent and withdrawals from the draft by June 3. Alexander was a first-team All-Big East selection. He declared for the draft last Friday.