Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back the majority of their free agents that helped deliver them their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. That means they have few holes to fill heading into the three-day NFL draft, giving them the luxury of doing just about anything they want. They could trade away the No. 32 overall selection and accumulate more picks, or they could use it on a position such as defensive back or running back where they are comparatively thin. Regardless, the Chiefs need to find cost-controlled depth from their rookie class with a big contract coming soon for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.