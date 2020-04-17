Hoxie Elementary School adapts to online-only format

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoxie Elementary School has found creative ways to adapt to an online-only format.
The school started an online academy earlier this year and is using its Facebook page as well as the Remind app to communicate to parents and students.
Fourth-grade math and science teacher Kim Washburn has seen her workload increase over the last month, especially with being a parent, but she keeps a positive outlook.
“We are in this together,” Washburn said. “I have two boys at home as well, and while I’m checking emails here or sending reminds here, I’m also making sure they’re doing they’re work too.”
Hoxie set up WiFi access points in parking lots across the city to help those who have limited internet access get their work turned in.
For students without internet access, hard copies are available and when they are finished, they can turn it in at a bin just outside the main office.
The school is also offering supplies such as pencils, notebooks and crayons to students who need them.
It has been a challenge for the teachers, but Washburn says that the staff at Hoxie are depending on each other right now more than ever before.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.