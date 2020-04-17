I-555 lane reductions as resurfacing project commences

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 13-mile resurfacing project between Marked Tree and Interstate 55 will require crews to shut down lanes of I-555.
The alternating lane closures will begin Monday, April 20, according to a Friday news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).
The interstate will be reduced to one lane in both north and southbound directions.
The alternating lane closures will continue through the end of the year, weather permitting.
Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution within the work zones.
