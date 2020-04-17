Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor: Easing virus surgery limits a priority
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor says that reopening the state's hospitals to elective surgeries is a priority when the state prepares to ease restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he'll meet Friday with a medical advisory board he formed to consider criteria for easing restrictions ordered because of the virus outbreak. Health officials said the number of coronavirus cases in the state as of Thursday has risen to at least 1,620 people. Four more people have died from the virus, bringing the state's total deaths to 37.
ARKANSAS LEGISLATURE
Arkansas lawmakers OK budget, ending session amid pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have approved the state's budget and reauthorized its Medicaid expansion as they wrapped up this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. The House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed $5.8 billion revenue stabilization law, which sets spending priorities for the coming fiscal year. The House also approved the state's Medicaid budget, includes funding for the expansion program that has led to drawn-out fights in past years. The Legislature met in two different locations for the session, with the House in a basketball arena, because of the outbreak. They plan to formally adjourn April 24.
SENATE PRESIDENT-ARKANSAS
GOP Sen. Jimmy Hickey elected next leader of Arkansas Senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Arkansas Senate. The majority-Republican Senate elected the Texarkana lawmaker Thursday to serve as its president pro tempore starting in 2021. Hickey will succeed current Senate President Jim Hendren, who has been in the position since 2019. Hickey defeated Republican Sen. Bart Hester in the secret ballot vote, and the number of votes he won in the 35-member Senate was not announced. Hickey represents District 11 in southwest Arkansas and has served in the Senate since 2013. He was elected as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
YOUTH LOCKUPS-ARKANSAS
Nevada-based firm to manage Arkansas' youth lockups
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has signed a contract with a new firm to take over management of the state's remaining youth lockups, after legislators approved a $70 million contract. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the agreement with Nevada-based Rite of Passage will hand day-to-day operations of facilities at Dermott, Harrisburg and Mansfield on July 1 and is set to last until 2023. All facilities will have the capacity to house 230 children in residential beds and 20 in assessment beds. With the management change, the state plans to close its fifth youth lockup at Lewisville until further notice. If money is available, Rite of Passage may reopen the campus as a substance abuse treatment facility.