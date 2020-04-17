Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-KS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-CHURCHES-LAWSUIT
Kansas governor sued over order limiting religious services
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas churches and their pastors have filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Laura Kelly over an order banning religious gatherings with more than 10 people to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for Kansas on Thursday argued that Kelly's directive violates the churches' and pastors' religious, assembly and free-speech rights. The lawsuit comes comes after the Democratic governor thwarted an attempt by Republican legislative leaders to revoke her order. The lawsuit was filed by First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City and their pastors.
BC-KS-VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-UNEMPLOYMENT
Jump in claims spurs Kansas to ask people to limit filings
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is asking jobless workers to limit when they file claims for unemployment benefits and has temporarily suspended a website function allowing people to check the status of their claims. The moves announced Thursday are a response to a surge in claims overwhelming the computer system for processing them The Department of Labor is asking people whose last names begin with A through M to file claims Sunday afternoons, Tuesdays and Thursdays and people whose last names begin with N through Z to file Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The state received nearly 31,000 initial claims last week and handled more than 75,000 ongoing claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas rehab worker showed up sick; 19 die at facility
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven more people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation home in Kansas City, Kansas, taking the facility's toll to 19. The outbreak there is believed to have started with an infected worker. The Wyandotte County-Kansas City health department reported an increase of four deaths Thursday on top of three on Wednesday at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation. A total of 116 residents and staff have tested positive, making it the state’s largest cluster. The number of confirmed cases in Kansas is 1,588, up by 94 from Wednesday. The number of deaths has increased by four to 80.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BURNING PRAIRIE
Kansas ranchers burn land despite plea from health officials
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ranchers eager to prepare their land for cattle grazing have mostly brushed off the plea from state health officials to voluntarily cut back this spring’s prairie burning so as to reduce air pollution during the coronavirus pandemic. Air quality monitors this past week have picked up “significantly high readings” downwind from Kansas in the Lincoln and Omaha areas of Nebraska, with smoke from Kansas reaching as far north as South Dakota. Rick Brunetti, director of the Bureau of Air at at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, says they are seeing very little, if any, reduction in the amount of burning in Kansas.
FALSE RAPE REPORTS
Prosecutor who filed false rape case faces new challenger
A University of Kansas law professor whose student was charged last year with making a false rape report has filed to run for the office of the prosecutor who eventually dropped the charge amid intense pressure. Suzanne Valdez said she believes Douglas County District Attorney, Charles Branson has been “asleep at the wheel." Valdez, the former president of University Senate at KU and special prosecutor in Wyandotte County, said she hopes to address “systemic and cultural” issues, placing a focus on victim needs.
POLICE SHOOTING-RURAL KANSAS
Western Kansas deputy cleared of wrongdoing in shooting
LA CROSSE, Kan. (AP) — A county prosecutor has cleared a western Kansas sheriff's deputy of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting of a fleeing suspect. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a Thursday news release that the Rush County Attorney will not file charges against a Ness County sheriff’s deputy who shot 42-year-old Timothy Kellebrew, of Ashland City, Tennessee, in January. Investigators say Kellebrew was driving a pickup truck that matched the description of one used in an armed robbery in Dighton when the deputy tried to stop him. Officials say Kellebrew instead fled the stop and was in the midst of trying to carjack another vehicle when he was shot and wounded.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BANKERS SURVEY
Pandemic sends rural bankers survey index to all-time low
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the vast majority expect the coronavirus outbreak to push their local areas into recession. The overall index for the region plummeted to 12.1 in April from March’s already anemic 35.5. It was the lowest index recorded since the survey began in January 2006. Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said more than nine in 10 bankers surveyed expect the measures being taken to fight the coronavirus to lead to a recession. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
JAIL BEATING LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
Former jail inmate reaches $50K settlement in abuse lawsuit
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County has settled a lawsuit with a former jail inmate who alleged he was has beaten unconscious by a deputy for $50,000. The Wichita Eagle reports that commissioners approved the settlement Wednesday with 32-year-old Kristopher Welch, who sued last year in federal court. Welch’s lawsuit originally sought $75,000 in damages. Among those named in the suit was Cody Alexander, the jail sergeant whom Welch said beat him. The sheriff’s office says Alexander is now a lieutenant.