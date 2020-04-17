Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say two tow truck drivers carried out a rolling gun battle in a western Kansas City neighborhood, seriously wounding one of them. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night near the Glen Lake neighborhood. Police say altercation began in Raytown, when one tow truck driver tried to run over the other, and continued into Kansas City. Police say at some point, one driver opened fire on the other. Police say one of the drivers was shot twice and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police say he is expected to survive. No names were released, and no arrests have been reported.