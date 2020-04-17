Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson extends stay-home order to May 3, then 'back to work'
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended Missouri’s statewide stay-at-home order through May 3, but pledges that the next after “people are going to go back to work” so the state’s economy can begin to recover from the coronavirus shutdown. The Republican governor made the announcement Thursday. But most businesses won’t be reopening anytime soon in Missouri’s two urban areas. Democratic leaders of Kansas City, Jackson County, St. Louis and St. Louis County all announced that they were extending stay-at-home orders through at least mid-May. Missouri’s order began April 6 and was set to expire April 24.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANTS
Smithfield Foods closes plants in Wisconsin, Missouri
CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) — Smithfield Foods will temporarily close its meat processing plants in Cudahy, Wisconsin. and Martin City, Missouri. because of the coronavirus pandemic. The plant near Milwaukee will be closed for two weeks while the facility in Missouri is closed indefinitely. The Missouri plant receives raw material from the company’s shuttered Sioux Falls, South Dakota, facility. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods has reported 518 infections in employees in Sioux Falls and 126 more in people connected to them. Smithfield said a small number of employees at the Wisconsin and Missouri plants have tested positive for the virus.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSOURI
Police: Officer wounded, suspect killed in Missouri shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an officer has fatally shot a person who shot and wounded another officer following a police chase in Missouri. The wounded Jefferson City officer, who was wearing a protective vest, was shot in the chest. Police said he was treated at a hospital and released. The pursuit started about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after Jefferson City officers investigating a weapons offense tried to stop a vehicle, and the driver, 27-year-old Jamie Williams, wouldn’t stop. Williams and 28-year-old Anthony Wilson eventually got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said Wilson was shot during a struggle after he fired a handgun.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BANKERS SURVEY
Pandemic sends rural bankers survey index to all-time low
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states shows the vast majority expect the coronavirus outbreak to push their local areas into recession. The overall index for the region plummeted to 12.1 in April from March’s already anemic 35.5. It was the lowest index recorded since the survey began in January 2006. Any score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said more than nine in 10 bankers surveyed expect the measures being taken to fight the coronavirus to lead to a recession. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-JAILS
St. Louis inmates complain about conditions amid coronavirus
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates say conditions at St. Louis jails are unsanitary and ripe for coronavirus to spread. ArchCity Defenders and Close the Workhouse campaign on Thursday released audio recordings and sworn statements from inmates. They say social distancing guidelines are not being followed and there's not enough masks or hand sanitizer. One inmate says he was put in a cell with blood and mucous on the walls and wasn't given disinfectant to clean it. St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass in a statement said he’s unaware of such claims. He says the jails are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI-LEGISLATURE
Missouri lawmakers to return to work amid stay-at-home order
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers still plan to return to work April 27 even though a statewide stay-at-home order will be in place then. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced he's extending the stay-at-home order through May 3. A top Republican says lawmakers plan to return before that so they can pass a budget by their May 8 deadline. Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden says lawmakers also could use the time to work on policies that could help Missouri cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic lawmakers have advocated for returning to work only to address the budget and coronavirus issues.
TOW-TRUCK DRIVERS-SHOOTING
Police: Tow truck drivers have gun battle in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say two tow truck drivers carried out a rolling gun battle in a western Kansas City neighborhood, seriously wounding one of them. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Tuesday night near the Glen Lake neighborhood. Police say altercation began in Raytown, when one tow truck driver tried to run over the other, and continued into Kansas City. Police say at some point, one driver opened fire on the other. Police say one of the drivers was shot twice and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police say he is expected to survive. No names were released, and no arrests have been reported.
SPRING SNOW STORM-MISSOURI
Nearly foot of snow expected in parts of northern Missouri
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A frigid spring storm is expected to drop nearly a foot of wet, heavy snow on parts of northern Missouri later Thursday and overnight into Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning across northern Missouri along the Iowa state line, where a narrow band of heavy snow is expected to develop late Thursday afternoon and persist through Thursday night. The weather service says as much as 10 inches of snow could fall in those areas, with lighter snow totals expected further southLighter snow totals are expected further south. Snow on the ground is expected to be short-lived, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the 60s by Saturday.