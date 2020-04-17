Marked Tree school district honors seniors with banners on city streets

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools all over the region shut their doors in March, ending the school year for all students quite early.
But, for many seniors, who won’t be returning at all, they are now dealing with the fact they won’t have a graduation.
“I worked pretty hard. AP classes, ACT and everything. Now, it’s pretty sad,” Marked Tree High School Senior Megan Lowry said.
However, her school district is trying its best to still put smiles on each senior’s face. The district has put a banner up of each senior on Frisco Street, letting the city know they are proud of those seniors, regardless.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that we aren’t going back," Lowry said.
She is also Marked Tree High School’s 2020 Valedictorian. She understands they won’t get the experience that most seniors get.
The last day students were in the halls was March 13, which was also senior skip day. Those seniors had no idea they would miss out on returning.
“You go to school for 13 years, you watch all the other seniors walk across the stage and you think you are going to get to too," Lowry said
But, the school administration could not let their seniors go without being recognized in some way.
“Small little token of appreciation for a group of kids who deserve to have a bunch of experiences, experiences and memories they would have forever that unfortunately, they are not getting to have right now," Marked Tree Superintendent Matt Wright said.
However, Megan says sometimes that’s life, but she knew the school would do something to make it right.
And while their last semester in high school will never be the same, they know they have each other.
“What I am going to miss the most is being with my classmates every day. We still talk on a daily basis and still talk about everything that’s going on. But, we hurt together and we get through it together," Lowry said.
As of now, the school district has graduation rescheduled for June 25, if that doesn’t work, July 23, and if not, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.