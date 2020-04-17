Mo. hospitals file lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of 12 Missouri hospitals, including Kennett HMA LLC, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center North, and the Saint Francis Medical Center, have filed a civil suit in Greene County Circuit Court against manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioid-based drugs.
Between 2006 and 2014, opioid distributors shipped nearly 2.2 billion pills to Missouri.
This equals 362 opioid doses for every person in the Missouri.
By 2017, 71.8 opioid prescriptions were written for every 100 people, which is higher than the national average of 58.7 per 100.
Several years ago, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.
The suit alleges that the retailers, distributors and manufacturers of the drug are largely responsible for this crisis and the associated health care costs resulting from patients with opioid-related health conditions.
The suit claims the drug manufacturers used deceptive marketing messages to hospitals and physicians. That they claimed there was a low risk of developing dependence when prescribing opioids to treat chronic pain, overstating the benefits of opioids and trivializing the risk of long-term use.
Distributors and retailers ignored mounting evidence of a crisis, disregarded their duties to maintain effective control of the pills and failed to identify, report and take steps to halt suspicious orders in the pursuit of profit.
“For almost two decades hospitals have experienced financial harm addressing the fallout from the opioid crisis, and they continue to fund treatment for many opioid-addicted patients with little or no reimbursement,” said Greg Aleshire, attorney with Aleshire Robb & Rapp, in Springfield. “As the world steps back and stays home, hospitals serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 global pandemic, while continuing to suffer the financial and operational impact of the opioid epidemic. Hospitals need financial relief now more than ever to help ensure resources will be available to care for our communities.”
Between 1999 and 2014, more than 165,000 Americans died of opioid overdose.
The Missouri hospitals join more than 650 hospitals across the United States to file state-based lawsuits against the manufacturers, distributors and retailers responsible for the opioid crisis
