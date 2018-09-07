More Rain This Weekend

Light rain will move with the front this evening and should be gone as early as 10 pm. Colder air will spill in behind the front putting us back in the upper 30s by morning. Skies clear and near calm winds will allow patchy frost to develop. We warm up to the low 60s under sunny skies for Saturday. Rain moves back in Sunday night and will continue for much of the day. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Nice weather returns for next week with warm temperatures before rain chances increase for the end of the week.