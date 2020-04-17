More than 5K total positive cases of COVID-19 in Mo.; stay-at-home order extended to May 3

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting 5,111 total positive cases and 152 deaths in the state.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
The briefing will include Director Rob Dixon from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Director Dr. Randall Williams from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Director Sandy Karsten from the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
On Thursday, the governor announced he was extending the Missouri stay-at-home order to May 3.
He talked about a two-phase plan to reopen the economy that was based on four pillars.
