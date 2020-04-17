MWAC Player of the Year Carter Jeffries commits to Arkansas State basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another JUCO standout is coming to Jonesboro.
Parkland College (IL) guard Carter Jeffries announced Friday that he committed to Arkansas State basketball. The sophomore from Michigan is the Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Jeffries led Parkland in scoring in the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.2 points per game. He shot 46% from the field and 36% from 3 point range. Jeffries’ scoring was key to the Cobras winning 23 games & capturing the NJCAA Region XXIV Championship.
Carter would be the 3rd addition to the Arkansas State 2020-2021 roster. Norchad Omier & Keyon Wesley signed earlier this week.
