MWAC Player of the Year Carter Jeffries commits to Arkansas State basketball

MWAC Player of the Year Carter Jeffries commits to Arkansas State basketball
Parkland College guard Carter Jeffries (Source: Parkland.edu)
By Chris Hudgison | April 17, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 6:43 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another JUCO standout is coming to Jonesboro.

Parkland College (IL) guard Carter Jeffries announced Friday that he committed to Arkansas State basketball. The sophomore from Michigan is the Mid-West Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Jeffries led Parkland in scoring in the 2019-20 season, averaging 17.2 points per game. He shot 46% from the field and 36% from 3 point range. Jeffries’ scoring was key to the Cobras winning 23 games & capturing the NJCAA Region XXIV Championship.

Carter would be the 3rd addition to the Arkansas State 2020-2021 roster. Norchad Omier & Keyon Wesley signed earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.