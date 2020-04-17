Tyronza school continues tornado repair six months later

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been almost six months since Tyronza was hit by an EF-1 tornado, and the town is still working to repair all of the damage to the school.
The East Poinsett County-Tyronza Elementary school sustained a lot of damage when the tornado hit October 21, 2019 but they’re starting to see some progress with repairs.
About a third of the roof has been taken off of the main building, and all of the classrooms that were affected have been stripped down to the concrete for the rebuilding.
East Poinsett County Superintendent Mickey Pierce said they originally hoped to start repairs much sooner, but working out the insurance has taken some time.
Pierce said they’re just glad to see the work that’s been done so they can open the school back up.
“Hopefully, before August the 13, that’s when we would start back so we’re counting on having everything and I don’t think there will be a problem having everything in place,” said Pierce
All of the technology and alarm systems will be updated while making repairs, and everything will be brought up to code.
The restructuring is being covered by insurance, and while the district is saving some money while school is out for the coronavirus, they aren’t sure if they’ll be able to save much due to all the updates to the old buildings..
The repairs are going to continue next week, when crews start working on the other building that was damaged.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.