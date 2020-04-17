Tyronza’s only restaurant open for takeout orders

TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Clara’s Midway Cafe in Tyronza decided to temporarily close a month ago when COVID-19 started impacting the restaurant business, but recently opened again for carryout orders.
When owner Clara Greene realized farmers were going to need somewhere to eat as they start working in the fields again, they made new arrangements.
Greene has owned Midway Cafe for 17 years, and the restaurant is the only one in the Tyronza area.
Farmers in the area usually stop by the cafe to have lunch, and now that they’re back in the fields, Clara decided it was time to open back up and take care of her customers.
“It just gives me a good feeling to know that I can feed the farmers and everyone else that can’t go out of town, and they all depend on me so it just does me good to help them,” Greene said.
The restaurant is now doing carryout orders only, and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure their customers and employees are safe.
That includes wearing masks, and limiting the number of customers coming in to pick up orders at a time.
Clara said she loves to cook and is just happy to provide a good meal for anyone who wants one.
Clara’s Midway Cafe is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant does not accept debit or credit cards.
